UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korea- UN Donates 600,000 Medical Masks To Afghan Refugees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Korea- UN donates 600,000 medical masks to Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Republic of Korea and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Monday donated six hundred thousand (600,000) medical masks to the Government of Pakistan as a donation for distribution among Afghan refugees.

The government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the government of Republic of Korea and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has signed an Acknowledgment Certificate for the provision of six hundred thousand (600,000) medical masks to the Government of Pakistan as a donation from the Korean side for distribution among Afghan refugees and host communities across Pakistan particularly those who are in direct contact with persons testing positive for COVID-19 including patients, a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs said here.  UNHCR will further distribute the medical masks in all the Provinces of Pakistan through their warehouse at Azakhel, Nowshera, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Noor Ahmed welcomed the Korean Ambassador Suh Sangpyo and Representative from UNHCR Noriko Yoshida on this occasion.

The Secretary also acknowledged the Korean government for the Framework Arrangement 2018-20 of five hundred million Dollars.

He also thanked Korean government for the relief assistance of $ 5 million for flood relief programme.

He also thanked Korean Government for their relief assistance of $ 0.8 million for COVID-19 through World Health Organization (WHO) response and risk mitigation activities in Pakistan and US$ 0.4 million for locust control in 2020.  The Korean Ambassador acknowledged the efforts of government of Pakistan for proactive approach to combat COVID-19 pandemic in the country in a coordinated manner with Federal and the Provincial Governments. Noriko Yoshida acknowledged the Korean assistance for refuges in Pakistan and the role of Government of Pakistan for mitigating the sufferings of refuges across the country.

The Acknowledgment Certificate was signed in triplicate by Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea and Representative of UNHCR Pakistan for distribution of 600,000 masks at the Federal and Provincial levels through the coordinated efforts of Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Commissioner Afghan Refugees (car)and through UNHCR.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Car Nowshera 2020 All From Government Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Kenyan chamber of commerce to open its office in S ..

11 minutes ago

A mesmerizing dance performance by the dance exper ..

53 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Tourism intensifies efforts to promote city ..

1 hour ago

UAEâ€™s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

1 hour ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.