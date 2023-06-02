UrduPoint.com

Korean Delegation Calls On Secretary BOI

Published June 02, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :A South Korean delegation, headed by Secretary Ministry of Environment Korea I-jae Jang Friday called on Secretary, board of Investment (BOI) Asad Rehman Gilani and discussed ways to enhance Korean investment in Pakistan.

Talking to the delegation, Secretary BOI emphasized the importance of boosting foreign investment to overcome Pakistan's current economic challenges, said a press release.

He said that there is a need to attract more foreign direct investment from Korea for which the BOI would facilitate the Korean side for producing an investment-friendly environment.

Asad Rehman Gilani said, "We value the friendship of Korean people and government.

We welcome their participation in Pakistan's economy," adding that it was the duty of BOI to mitigate the sufferings of investors, especially foreign investors.

Appreciating the continued support by the BOI, the Korean Secretary Environment vowed to work in close collaboration with the Pakistani side to resolve Korean investors' issues on a priority basis.

He said that the Korean companies were not only investing in Pakistan but also contributing in the Pakistan's economy.

Director General BOI (Investment Promotion) Nadeem Basheer was also present on the occasion

