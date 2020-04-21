UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korean Firm's Exports Of Virus Test Kits Hit 10 Million Units To 60 Countries

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:17 PM

Korean firm's exports of virus test kits hit 10 million units to 60 countries

Seegene Inc., a major diagnostic assay maker in South Korea, said Tuesday it has exported more than 10 million coronavirus test kits in just two months

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Seegene Inc., a major diagnostic assay maker in South Korea, said Tuesday it has exported more than 10 million coronavirus test kits in just two months.

Seegene said its Allplex novel coronavirus test kit has been sold to more than 60 countries, including the United States, Germany, Italy and France.

The company said it currently exports over 3 million tests a week but plans to increase that volume to 5 million a week next month to meet rising demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The test has a unique feature that identifies 3 different targets in a single reaction tube using its own multiplex chemistry technologies, which allows for highly accurate results and maximizes the throughput for high volume testing," Seegene said in a release.

To help countries in need of better virus tests, Seegene said it has teamed up with its affiliate Seegene Medical Foundation (SMF), a testing laboratory in South Korea.

SMF, whose COVID-19 testing capacity reaches up to 15,000 a day, can report test results within 24 hours after receiving samples from overseas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports France Company Germany Italy South Korea United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Education department KP transfers various female o ..

2 minutes ago

Virus-hit cruise ship to leave Australian waters

2 minutes ago

Pre-Clinical Trial of Russia Health Ministry COVID ..

2 minutes ago

Pandemic to hit 170 countries' GDP in 2020: IMF he ..

2 minutes ago

Price of June Futures for WTI Oil Fluctuating at A ..

9 minutes ago

PDMA dispatches safety equipment to 49 hospitals i ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.