UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korean-made Cinema Tech Makes Popular Debut

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:52 AM

Korean-made cinema tech makes popular debut

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) long was a tech expo reserved for home appliances and gadgets, although that barrier has been breached in recent years by carmakers and software firms

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) long was a tech expo reserved for home appliances and gadgets, although that barrier has been breached in recent years by carmakers and software firms.

This year, there's another new face: movies that add more dimensions and delivers multi-sensory experience.

A small theater inside the Las Vegas Convention Center allows people to experience movies as if they were reality.

The 4DX Screen is a small auditorium and a booth run by South Korean cinema technology firm CJ 4DPLEX Co., a CES debutant.

"This small theater can accommodate 24 people and all of our 60 screenings yesterday were sold out," Kim Dae-hee, a manager at CJ CGV Co., a parent company of CJ 4DPLEX and South Korea's largest cinema chian, said Thursday. "It's more than what we've expected at CES." When people enter the auditorium, they can first notice four screens: front, both sides and the ceiling.

The trapezoidal side walls of the auditorium are designed to diminish image distortion and provide better panoramic viewing excitement, according to CJ 4DPLEX.

The ceiling screen is the most unique feature of the 4DX Screen and for a first-time audience it may be difficult to adjust to this vivid experience.

According to the company, the seating system reacts to more than 22 different effects.

The audience can smell a forest, feel the wind and, for example, through moving chairs, feel the motion when a bird picks up the main character in the animation film "1inch." CJ 4DPLEX said its new theater concept is a blend of the company's various cinema technologies from multi-projection to a motion seating system.

"Those in the theater industry already know we're are the leading company in cinema technology, but this is CES, not Cinema Con," said Yang Joon-suk, who leads CJ 4DPLEX's brand marketing team. CinemaCon is the largest annual movie convention, which also takes place in Las Vegas.

"Through CES, we wanted to let people know South Korea has this innovative film-projection technology and hopefully further expand our presence in the United States, one of the largest movie theater markets." CJ 4DPLEX hopes its latest technologies can bring back more young moviegoers to theaters against ultra-sized TVs, a key electronics device for creating home cinema and one of the main items at CES.

"Many people are now interested in having a giant TV to get a feeling of a movie theater, and that's why the theater industry has come up with something more differentiated and more entertaining," Kim at CJ CGV said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Film And Movies Technology Company Young Las Vegas South Korea United States North Korea May Market TV All From Industry

Recent Stories

Alice Wells to come to Pakistan on three-day offic ..

5 seconds ago

Australia's bushfire fanned by extreme heat, wind

15 minutes ago

Abkhazian Interior Ministry to Prevent Clashes at ..

15 minutes ago

Woman died, three injured after explosion at CNG f ..

17 minutes ago

U.S. jobless claims dropped to 214,000 last week

25 minutes ago

Boeing documents show employees mocked US regulato ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.