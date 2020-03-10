UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Koreans Continue To Use Less Cash, More Plastic In 2019: Survey

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:23 PM

Koreans continue to use less cash, more plastic in 2019: survey

South Koreans continued to reduce their use of cash last year, while their use of credit cards reached record highs both in terms of frequency and amount, a central bank survey showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):South Koreans continued to reduce their use of cash last year, while their use of credit cards reached record highs both in terms of frequency and amount, a central bank survey showed Tuesday.

The people had an average 53,000 won (US$44.20) in their wallet at any given time in 2019, according to the survey conducted by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The reading marks a sharp decline from the average 78,000 won tallied a year earlier.

The latest survey was conducted Oct. 28 through Dec. 4, involving 2,650 people aged 19 years or older.

The respondents said they used cash to make 26.4 percent of their payments in 2019, compared with 36.1 percent in 2017.

In terms of the amount spent, those surveyed said cash accounted for only 17.4 percent of their total spending, down from 20.

3 percent two years earlier.

Their use of credit cards, on the other hand, jumped to 43.7 percent from 29.3 percent over the cited period, in terms of frequency, and from 32.8 percent to 53.8 percent in terms of amount.

Their use of debit cards also increased to 19.2 percent of purchases and 15.3 percent in amount from 15 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively, in 2017, according to the survey.

In 2019, credit cards alone were the most frequently used method of payment at all locations and facilities, except traditional market places and small retail shops where cash prevailed over all other payment methods.

When asked, 38.5 percent of those polled said their use of cash will likely continue to shrink in the future, while 59.2 percent said it will likely remain unchanged.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Reading South Korea 2017 2019 Bank Of Khyber Market All From

Recent Stories

NAB court reserves verdict on Faryal Talpur's plea ..

19 minutes ago

Gulf stocks rally as oil prices recover

12 minutes ago

PML-N's leadership to not be permitted further ext ..

12 minutes ago

Mine Explosion in Southern Afghanistan Kills 1 Sol ..

6 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

6 minutes ago

Syrian Military Start Demining Near M5 Highway Not ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.