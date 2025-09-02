Korea's Consumer Prices Rise 1.7% In August
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 07:17 PM
The Republic of Korea's consumer prices grew by less than 2 percent in August, marking the slowest pace of growth in nine months, data showed Tuesday
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Republic of Korea's consumer prices grew by less than 2 percent in August, marking the slowest pace of growth in nine months, data showed Tuesday.
Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, increased 1.7 percent from a year earlier last month, Yonhap News Agency quoted data from Statistics Korea as saying.
Inflation had remained above the Bank of Korea's 2 percent target for four consecutive months through April before slowing to 1.9 percent in May. It then climbed again, staying above 2 percent in both June and July.
It also marks the slowest growth since November 2024, when the comparative figure grew by 1.5 percent on-year.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, went up 1.3 percent in August, also slowing from July's 2 percent growth.
Recent Stories
UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians
FMC hosts transformative self-defense workshop to empower women
Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025
PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties
ICH Case, CCP recovers Rs 495 million Penalty from LDI operators
T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cric ..
Govt to mark 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with Int’l Se ..
PMYP's historic partnership set to revolutionize tourism
Cambridge launches Pakistan edition of Climate Quest to empower youth with clima ..
Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan
Vegetable exports increase 43.2% to $430 mln
Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry
More Stories From Business
-
Awareness sessions imperative for smooth transition to cashless economy47 minutes ago
-
ICH Case, CCP recovers Rs 495 million Penalty from LDI operators8 minutes ago
-
Vegetable exports increase 43.2% to $430 mln11 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar11 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,004 more points3 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain constant at Rs.370,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
PQ Activity5 hours ago
-
Korea's consumer prices rise 1.7% in August9 minutes ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 02 September 20259 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 02 September 20259 minutes ago