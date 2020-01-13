UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korea's Exports Up 5.3 Pct In First 10 Days Of January

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:46 AM

Korea's exports up 5.3 pct in first 10 days of January

South Korea's exports rose 5.3 percent in the first 10 days of January, mainly due to rising shipments of semiconductors, customs data showed Monday

SEJONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :South Korea's exports rose 5.3 percent in the first 10 days of January, mainly due to rising shipments of semiconductors, customs data showed Monday.

The country's exports stood at US$13.3 billion in the January 1-10 period, compared with $12.7 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.

By product, exports of semiconductors and petrochemical goods rose 11.5 percent and 30.6 percent, respectively.

In contrast, outbound shipments of passenger cars and wireless equipment fell 4.6 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, according to the data.

The average daily exports -- which reflect working days -- also gained 5.3 percent on-year in the first 10 days of January, the data showed.

By destination, South Korea's exports to Vietnam and Japan rose 11.7 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

But shipments to China and the United States declined 3.5 percent and 12 percent, respectively, reflecting a yearlong trade row between the world's top two economies, which are also South Korea's two largest trading partners.

South Korea imported goods worth $15.4 billion in the 10-day period, up 5.7 percent from a year earlier.

South Korea's exports fell 10.3 percent in 2019, hit by a slump in the global chip market coupled with the trade feud between the U.S. and China.

It marked the first time in 10 years for the annual exports to drop by a two-digit rate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports China Same Japan South Korea United States Vietnam January 2019 Market From Top Billion

Recent Stories

China's small commodity hub plans to double cargo ..

44 seconds ago

Israel floods Gaza farmland, causing $500,000 in d ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Sarraj, Haftar t ..

2 minutes ago

Rain with snowfall over hilly areas likely in next ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan should send more students to China to lea ..

2 minutes ago

Queen gathers royals for crisis meeting with Princ ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.