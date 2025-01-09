Koto Hydropower Project To Begin Power Generation This Year: SACM
Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 10:46 PM
The construction of Koto hydropower project in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has entered to the final stage. After the successful completion of the project current year and will start the production of 40.8 megawatts of cheap electricity
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The construction of Koto hydropower project in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has entered to the final stage. After the successful completion of the project current year and will start the production of 40.8 megawatts of cheap electricity.
The project will earn an annual income of more than Rs. 1.7 billion and create new employment opportunities in the province. Timely completion of the Koto HPP will lead to the prosperity of the people of the province and the economy will get stability.
This was stated by Special Assistant to KP CM on Energy Tariq Mehmood Sadozai during an emergency visit to the Koto hydro and project site. He had carefully examined the various parts of the project while reviewing the pace of work.
In this context, the Project Director Sultan Rum, briefed about the project and informed that during the Covid-19 emergency, for the project bringing in the machinery also proved difficult due to which the project was slightly delayed.
On this occasion, the Special Assistant expressed satisfaction over the project-working pace and warned the field staff that the speed of work on the project must be increased so that the people can benefit from the benefits of the project soon with the timely completion of the remaining work.
A new era will begin, which will provide the province with an annual income of billions of rupees as well as new employment opportunities he added.
Later, the Special Assistant Tariq Sadozai also inspected Malakand III Hydro Power House where Resident Engineer Fawad Khan briefed him.
Recent Stories
Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Koto Hydropower Project to begin power generation this year: SACM
Segregated roles, functions of ministries, regulators to promote operational ind ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Presidential Palace in Chad
ADNOC Gas awards $2.1 billion in contracts to enhance LNG supply infrastructure
23,960 drones registered in UAE: GCAA
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists top five content creators for its One Bill ..
University of Sharjah explores strengthening cooperation with Qatar Calendar Hou ..
1 Billion Followers Summit announces list of partners for its 3rd edition
Ex-Scotland rugby captain Hogg spared jail after admitting he abused wife
Clashes as crowds welcome Mozambique opposition leader home from exile
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) alerts public against ..
More Stories From Business
-
Koto Hydropower Project to begin power generation this year: SACM12 seconds ago
-
Segregated roles, functions of ministries, regulators to promote operational independence: Ahsan Iqb ..14 seconds ago
-
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) alerts public against fraudulent investmen ..3 hours ago
-
PSDP 2024-25: Govt. releases Rs376.186 bln funds in six months3 hours ago
-
SIEs Swat, Dir to usher industrial development in region: SACM4 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.38 billion4 hours ago
-
US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets4 hours ago
-
Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity prices: Energy Minister7 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 January 20254 hours ago
-
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) upgrades Pakistan’s growth prospects to 3% in FY20254 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 hours ago
-
China's annual inflation matches estimates at 0.1% in December10 hours ago