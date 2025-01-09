Open Menu

Koto Hydropower Project To Begin Power Generation This Year: SACM

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 10:46 PM

Koto Hydropower Project to begin power generation this year: SACM

The construction of Koto hydropower project in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has entered to the final stage. After the successful completion of the project current year and will start the production of 40.8 megawatts of cheap electricity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The construction of Koto hydropower project in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has entered to the final stage. After the successful completion of the project current year and will start the production of 40.8 megawatts of cheap electricity.

The project will earn an annual income of more than Rs. 1.7 billion and create new employment opportunities in the province. Timely completion of the Koto HPP will lead to the prosperity of the people of the province and the economy will get stability.

This was stated by Special Assistant to KP CM on Energy Tariq Mehmood Sadozai during an emergency visit to the Koto hydro and project site. He had carefully examined the various parts of the project while reviewing the pace of work.

In this context, the Project Director Sultan Rum, briefed about the project and informed that during the Covid-19 emergency, for the project bringing in the machinery also proved difficult due to which the project was slightly delayed.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant expressed satisfaction over the project-working pace and warned the field staff that the speed of work on the project must be increased so that the people can benefit from the benefits of the project soon with the timely completion of the remaining work.

A new era will begin, which will provide the province with an annual income of billions of rupees as well as new employment opportunities he added.

Later, the Special Assistant Tariq Sadozai also inspected Malakand III Hydro Power House where Resident Engineer Fawad Khan briefed him.

