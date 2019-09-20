UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kozak Downplays Risks For Russian Gas Deliveries To Moldova Through Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:46 PM

Kozak Downplays Risks for Russian Gas Deliveries to Moldova Through Ukraine

Moscow does not see any particular risks for gas supplies to Moldova due to the unresolved issue of the transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Moscow does not see any particular risks for gas supplies to Moldova due to the unresolved issue of the transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said Friday.

"We have enough optimism to say that supplies will continue. We are working on extending the contract with the Republic of Moldova. We had productive meetings with representatives from Ukraine last week. We understand that there are no big risks for transit through Ukraine," Kozak told reporters during the Moldovan-Russian Economic Forum.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Moldova Gas From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

12 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.