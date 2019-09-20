Kozak Downplays Risks for Russian Gas Deliveries to Moldova Through Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Moscow does not see any particular risks for gas supplies to Moldova due to the unresolved issue of the transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said Friday.

"We have enough optimism to say that supplies will continue. We are working on extending the contract with the Republic of Moldova. We had productive meetings with representatives from Ukraine last week. We understand that there are no big risks for transit through Ukraine," Kozak told reporters during the Moldovan-Russian Economic Forum.