Kozak, Oreshkin to Represent Russia at WEF Meeting in Davos - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak and Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin will represent the country at the upcoming annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss city of Davos, a source in business circles told reporters on Tuesday.

The WEF meeting will run from January 21-24. It is expected to bring together around 3,000 participants from all over the world.

"Kozak and Oreshkin will go to Davos," the source said.

Oreshkin said last month he wanted to meet with the recently appointed European commissioner for trade at the forum and to discuss cooperation within the World Trade Organization. Oreshkin also said in November 2019 that Russia and the European Union were discussing an agreement on settling their trade disputes.

An informal summit of WTO member states' trade ministers is traditionally held at the WEF meetings in Davos.

