KP achieves industrial development milestone with Chitral Economic Zone inauguration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday achieved a milestone in the journey towards industrial development in province by completing development work on the Chitral Economic Zone and the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Industrial Facilitation Office.

KP Caretaker Minister for Industries,Commerce,Technical education and Affairs of the Newly Merged Districts, Dr Aamer Abdullah inaugurated the zone at Gang Ghereth near Drosh in District Chitral.

The minister was given a briefing by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) on the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that the project would prove to be a game changer for the economic development of Chitral.

He said that after full operation of the zone the local skilled youth would not need to go elsewhere in search of employment. The major potential source of the area was its skilled human resource, he added.

Citing industrialization a key source of development, he stressed for further easing of the zones development process and assured all possible support on behalf of the provincial government.

He expressed the hope that the next elected government would also strive for the industrial facilitation in the province.

The minister said that the Chitral EZ would help further develop specific industries of the area. Due to its importance, its status would be converted to special economic zone.

On this occassion the minister also handed over plot allotment letters to various investors.

He admired the hard work and dedication exhibited by the KP-EZDMC management and emphasized the importance of industrialization and assured full support from the provincial government to further facilitate the growth and success of economic zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the briefing, the KP-EZDMC CEO said that the Chitral EZ spanning over 40 acres had been developed in two years.

"The completed infrastructure development works within the zone include roads, drains, water supply, retaining walls, and the office building," he added.

He said that keeping in view the overwhelming response and interest of potential investors an additional land of 1.72 acres of land had also been acquired.

Moreover, he said, after full colonization the zone was expected to create substantial job opportunities, making a significant contribution to the local economy.

He said that the zone's rapid development aligned with the broader goals of fast-paced industrialization throughout the province.

He said that due to its accessibility through the Lowari Tunnel, situated along an alternative route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Chitral Economic Zone had high growth potential. "This alternative route witnesses’ massive inflow of tourists each year, making Chitral EZ strategically positioned for economic success."

Key sectors suitable for investment in the Chitral EZ, he said, included marble, embroidery & knitting, handicrafts, readymade garments, furniture, food and cold storages.

"This diverse range of sectors not only aligns with the local resources and skills but also reflects the economic potential and opportunities for growth within Chitral EZ. The positive impact of the Chitral Economic Zone extends beyond its borders and will contribute in the economic development of adjoining districts such as Lower and Upper Dir." he added.