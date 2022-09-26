UrduPoint.com

KP Approves Release Price Of Wheat At Rs 2,300 Per 40 Kg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 07:15 PM

KP approves release price of wheat at Rs 2,300 per 40 kg

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the release price of wheat at Rs 2300 per 40 kilogram, including bardana cost (wheat packing bag) with immediate effect with new ex-mill and retail price of flour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the release price of wheat at Rs 2300 per 40 kilogram, including bardana cost (wheat packing bag) with immediate effect with new ex-mill and retail price of flour.

According to a notification released by the food Department here on Monday, the ex-mill price of a 20 kg flour bag has been fixed at Rs 1265 while the price of a 10 kg flour bag would be Rs 632 respectively.

Similarly, the notification added, the retail price of 20 kg flour bag has been fixed at Rs 1295 and 10 kg flour bag at Rs 648, respectively.

All terms and conditions mentioned in the Wheat Policy 2022-23 would remain the same, the notification said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same Price Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

Murtaza Wahab resigns from post of KMC administrat ..

Murtaza Wahab resigns from post of KMC administrator

38 seconds ago
 Pak athletes top perform in Taekwondo Int'l C'ship ..

Pak athletes top perform in Taekwondo Int'l C'ship

40 seconds ago
 President renews pledge to prioritize potential of ..

President renews pledge to prioritize potential of tourism sector

1 minute ago
 PHA starts Monsoon campaign to plant 25,000 trees

PHA starts Monsoon campaign to plant 25,000 trees

2 minutes ago
 England's Knight accuses India of lying over 'Mank ..

England's Knight accuses India of lying over 'Mankad' run-out

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt focusing on the welfare of common man: ..

Punjab govt focusing on the welfare of common man: Pervaiz Elahi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.