KP approves release price of wheat at Rs 2,300 per 40 kg

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the release price of wheat at Rs 2300 per 40 kilogram, including bardana cost (wheat packing bag) with immediate effect with new ex-mill and retail price of flour.

According to a notification released by the food Department here on Monday, the ex-mill price of a 20 kg flour bag has been fixed at Rs 1265 while the price of a 10 kg flour bag would be Rs 632 respectively.

Similarly, the notification added, the retail price of 20 kg flour bag has been fixed at Rs 1295 and 10 kg flour bag at Rs 648, respectively.

All terms and conditions mentioned in the Wheat Policy 2022-23 would remain the same, the notification said.