KP Attracts Over $8 Bn Foreign Investment At Dubai Expo

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 07:21 PM

KP attracts over $8 bn foreign investment at Dubai expo

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province successfully attracted more than $8 billion in foreign investment in different sectors especially in energy, tourism, and solarisation in hilly areas poised to pave way for international standard tourism in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province successfully attracted more than $8 billion in foreign investment in different sectors especially in energy, tourism, and solarisation in hilly areas poised to pave way for international standard tourism in Pakistan.

It was disclosed through video conference on Thursday to Chairman UK Pakistan business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq by Dubai-based Pakistani tycoon Nadeem Ullah Anjum, CEO, Al-Jamoom Hardware Trading L.L.C.

Nadeem Ullah Anjum sharing the details said that nearly 44 foreign investors during the Dubai expo showed great interest in integrated tourism zones, water sports in Hunda areas of Sawabi district, energy, and power food processing, livestock, and infrastructure.

He said investors also included some of the United Arab Emirate's based Pakistani.

He said it was well-conceived excellent result-oriented planning of the KP government of PTI that only those projects were showcased in the expo whose reliable and authentic feasibility reports were completed and ready for investment that was center of attraction for investors who inked a memorandum of understandings.

He said another feather in the cap of the KP government was that all foreign investors were fully assured one window and other allied facilities without any hassles.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq told the participants that KP was the only province in Pakistan that built the country's first motorway to Swat through a public-private partnership.

He further stated Prime Minister Imran Khan has already given a vividly clear roadmap for the promotion of international standards tourism by offering a lucrative package of incentives to foreign and local investors in KP province and personally monitoring the implementation of his directives.

He proudly said that Pakistan is blessed with the word best natural scenic beauty which was even acknowledged by international tourists operators as well as most economical even more than neighboring countries.

Nadeem Ullah Anjum invited Mian Kashif Ashfaq who is also CEO of Pakistan Furniture Council to visit the UAE with his team to further explore the hidden market for Pak's handmade best furniture of the world.

