KP-BOIT delegation visits ICCI for promotion of trade & investment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :A high-level delegation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment & Trade (KP-BOIT) led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hassan Daud Butt met with the senior official of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) in Islamabad including their President, Senior Vice President and Vice President, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to showcase the investment and trade potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as part of the KP-BOIT's investment promotion strategy to foster local and domestic investment in the province.

The KP-BOIT team was also joined by the representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KPEZDMC) and Small Industries Development Board (SIDB), who presented their respective initiatives and projects.

The CEO KP-BOIT gave a detailed presentation to the ICCI representatives led by the President Muhammad Shakeel Munir. The presentation focused on the opportunities available in high-value investment sectors of KP including Oil & Gas, Gemstone, Hydropower, Mining, Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry, Horticulture, Information Technologies, and Tourism.

The ICCI members were also apprised of the various investor-friendly initiatives introduced by the Government of KP including the development of infrastructure in economic zones, utilizing indigenous natural resources as raw material, extending support to small enterprises, enhancing quality skilled workforce and enabling one-window facilitation.

The KP-BOIT has also conducted industrial mapping of major sectors to support the establishment of new economic zones, small industrial estates in different parts of KP and to make the best of the growing opportunities presented by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"We are offering fiscal incentives for small and medium enterprises, along with establishing new economic zones and expanding the existing ones. Besides, we are moving towards the realization of one-window facilitation and ease of doing business to further promote the investment and trade activities in KP", said the CEO KP-BOIT.

He further added that the KP-BOIT would like to host the industrialists, traders and businessmen from Islamabad to come and explore a new world of opportunities that are presented by the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Khyber Pass Economic Corridor and Integrated Tourism Zones that are augmented further through infrastructure development and investor facilitation measures of the Government of KP.

While appreciating the interest of the KP-BOIT, the President of the ICCI thanked the visiting team from KP for the initiative to reach out for the exchange which would be followed up by a reciprocal visit of the ICCI delegation.

The ICCI officials took special interest in the mineral resources of KP and economic zones that were being established in different parts of the province.

The CEO KP-BOIT formally invited the members of the ICCI to visit the KP-BOIT office in Peshawar and Rashakai Special Economic Zone to observe the developments by themselves and know about the investment facilitation and business friendly measures of the Provincial Government.