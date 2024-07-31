Open Menu

KP-BoIT, TDAP To Organize Expo-Investment Conference In Chitral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade (KP-BoIT) in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing an Expo and Economic Development Conference in Chitral for showcasing the local economic and trading sectors to attract investors to invest in the potential sectors of the valley

The proposed Expo & Economic Development Conference will be likely held during the first week of September this year, About 60 stalls regarding attractive sectors of investment wherein local potential sectors of production and particularly crucial sectors of investment would be erected.

In this connection, a meeting was held here at the KP-BoIT with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher in the chair on Wednesday.

Besides, the Director General (DG) TDAP Nauman Bashir, Director Business Facilitation (KP-BoIT) Iqbal Sarwar, Chairman All Pakistan Exporters Association (APCEA) Minhajuddin, president Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Provincial Chief Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Rashid Aman, the representatives of KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company (EZDMC), Small Industries Development Board (SIDB), Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Bank of Khyber (BoK), Irrigation, Communication & Works (C&W) and mineral department also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, DG TDAP briefed the participants on the aims and objectives of the Chitral Expo & Conference and told that beside higher authorities of the federal and provincial governments, investors from all major cities would also be invited to the event.

The participants were also told that for finalization of arrangements for the Expo & Conference the authorities of TDAP and KP-BoIT will set together to prepare plan for all phases of the event.

Similarly, he said that Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industries will also provide its assistances in the holding of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher said that Chitral is highly important in the province in the context of its natural resources as it is rich in various resources.

He said that the marble, fresh fruits, gemstone, tourism, hydropower, dry fruits and handicrafts etc are the potential sectors of Chitral, which are of higher attraction for investment and economic development of the region.

He assured that the provincial government will extend all possible cooperation to TDAP to make the event successful and directed all concerned agencies and departments to identify their responsibilities in this regard to make the event successful and result-oriented from all aspects.

APP/aqk

