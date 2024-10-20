KP BOIT welcomes new Vice Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (BOIT) officials welcomed the newly appointed Vice Chairman of the Board Hassan Masood Kanwar, upon his arrival for assuming the responsibilities.

According to the Board officials, this development is a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to promote trade and investment activities in the province.

The Board officials hoped in a statement, issued on Sunday that as Vice Chairman, Hassan would play a pivotal role in attracting investors, identifying potential projects and advocating for investment friendly policies. With years of experience in the industry, Masood brings invaluable expertise to the table, ensuring that KP BOIT continues to thrive under their leadership.

Upon his arrival at his office, Hassan Masood Kanwar was warmly welcomed by KP BOIT officials and briefed on progress made by KPBOIT in the last few years, its challenges and future plan.

On this occasion, he appreciated organization's efforts and commitment while issuing directives on certain burning issues. He further added that well coordinated efforts are required to foster economic growth in the region.

The new Vice Chairman emphasized on creating strong liaison with all stakeholders for a brighter future of the province.

It is merit to mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) is a government agency established to promote investment, trade and economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The key objectives of the organization included facilitation of Investors, streamline processes for local and foreign investors to enhance investor confidence, Identify potential projects, focus on sectors like tourism, ICT, mines and minerals, and hydel power. This will ensure economic growth and job creation.

Similarly to advocate for Investment friendly policies collaborate with government departments to create an enabling environment and remote Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a preferred investment destination.

The board Director business Facilitation Iqbal Sarwar said hoped that we are confident that Masood will make significant contributions to KP BOIT mission. He added that his expertise will be instrumental in driving economic growth and prosperity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

APP/vak