KP business community proposes formation of advisory council

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has called of the formation a high-level advisory council comprising representatives of the provincial government, concerned organizations including the FPCCI and other chambers to address their problems.

The proposal was flouted in a consultative meeting on the provincial budget 2022-23 held in the Regional Office of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Saturday.

The recommendations finalized during the meeting were later handed over to Special Secretary Finance of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government, Safeer Ahmad with request for their incorporation in the budget.

The business community has said that the problems relating to rampant taxation, inappropriate behavior of customs authorities, hardships in obtaining mark-free credit, border stations and higher power tariff and other problems whose immediate resolution has been termed essential for promotion of business activities and economic stability.

Besides, Secretary Finance, Ikramullah, Head of Management Unit, Qayyum Khan, Corporate Governance Unit, Rahat Gul and office bearers of the FPCCI, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) and other chambers across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the consultative meeting and presented their budget related proposals and recommendations.

The meeting was told that the business community of the province were facing multiple problems including rampant taxes and injudicious procedures of the tax collecting machinery that inflicts negative impact on business.

They also called for the provision of subsidized electricity to industrial zones.

The participants of the meeting also proposed the introduction of a one-window operation to facilitate industrialists and investors in completion of all documents under the same roof.

They also called for the allotment of 100 kanal land for the establishment of Gems City for the businessmen running businesses in the gemstone sector.

They further called for special concentration on border stations and special steps to accelerate the pace of trade activities. The office bearers of Mohmand, Kohat, Swabi, Dir, Chitral, Malakakand and other districts highlighted the problems faced by the business community.

The officials of the Finance Department noted the issue highlighted by the business community and assured of holding of a high-level meeting after the budget in this regard.

Special Secretary of Finance, Safeer Ahmad agreed with the establishment of the Business Advisory Council for the resolution of the problems of business community and assured practical progress in this connection as soon as possible.