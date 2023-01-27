KP business delegation calls on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

A delegation of the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, President of KP Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) on Friday called on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmed here at Peshawar Customs House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation of the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, President of KP Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) on Friday called on Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmed here at Peshawar Customs House.

President of KCC&I and Chairman Council of Border Trade Chambers, Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi informed the Chairman FBR about the problems being faced by traders during clearance of goods through Pakistan Single Window System (PSW) and by different other departments including Animal Quarantine Department (AQD) and Plant Protection Department at Torkham, Kharlachi, Ghulam Khan and Angor Adda border crossings connected with Afghanistan.

Kazmi welcomed the construction of an international standard terminal in Torkham and said that due to undue delay in the project, the miseries of traders had been aggravated.

He urged to ensure early completion of the project through local employment to facilitate of traders and local people.

On this occasion, Chief Collector Customs KP Muhammad Salim, Director Transit Trade Arbab Qaiser Hamid, Collector Appraisal Muhammad Ashfaq, Collector Enforcement Burhanuddin Ahmad Wani, DGI&I and other senior officials of FBR. including Iranian Consul General and Commercial Attach� Peshawar, Afghan Consul General Peshawar Hafiz Mohibullah Sahib, Ziaul Haq Sarhadhi Sahib, Khyber Chamber Senior Vice President Sagheer Dad Afridi, Vice President Haji Zaheerullah Shinwari, Executive Director Mohammad Haroon Saber Sahib, Focal Person Pak Afghan Trade Wajid Ali Shinwari, Hazrat Ali Shinwari, Ali Faisal and other Customs officials were also present.

In the meeting, barter trade with Afghanistan and Iran was also discussed. The delegations of the two Islamic brother countries, the consul generals, the business community and the Chairman FBR agreed that they would discuss with their respective governments to facilitate mutual trade.