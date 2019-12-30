KP businessmen congratulate BMP on triumph in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community leaders on Monday congratulated Mian Anjum Nisar and Qaiser Khan Daudzai of Businessmen Panel (BMP) on their election as president and vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) respectively

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community leaders on Monday congratulated Mian Anjum Nisar and Qaiser Khan Daudzai of Businessmen Panel (BMP) on their election as president and vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) respectively.

BMP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Mohammad Adnan Jalil and Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Haji Ghulam Nabi, in a joint statement, also greeted BMP General Secretary Haji Ghulam Ali and other newly elected members of the FPCCI cabinet.

They said the eminent businessman Mian Anjum Nisar was fully capable to help the government in resolving the problems faced by the business community and strengthen the national economy.

They said that the former ruling group in FPCCI had failed to deliver as they did not take all the stakeholders on board in giving a workable and constructive policy to bring the nation out of the prevailing situation.

They paid tribute to the presidents of chambers and associations across the country, executive and general body members reposing confidence in the BMP.

Pakistan Business Community (PBM) leader Sharafat Ali Mubarak, in a statement, attributed the BMP's success in the FPCCI election to the sincere efforts of Mian Anjum Nisar for the resolution of the problems of business community.

He expressed the hope that Mian Anjum Nisar would leave no stone unturned in the service of the business community.