KP businessmen review budget recommendations

A meeting of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) was held here with Haji Ghulam Ali in the chair reviewed recommendations for annual budget of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for upcoming financial year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) was held here with Haji Ghulam Ali in the chair reviewed recommendations for annual budget of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for upcoming financial year.

Those who participated were included renowned industrialist, Mohammad Shoaib Khan, FPCCI Coordinator Sartaj Ahmad Khan, president marble industries Sajjad Khan, Secretary FPCCI Regional Office Mohammad Wisal, Assistant Manager Engineer Khalid and others.

The participants of the meeting called for the abolition of the newly levied property tax on industries and allocation of more funds for bringing improvement in the infrastructure of the industrial zones and provision of soft loans for investors.

The members of the business community also called for the resolution of the energy related problems in industrial zones, repairing of roads and sewerage system.

The meeting proposed cut in the rates of taxes and penalties of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), Excise Department and food authority to promote industrialization and bring taxes at par with other provinces.

The meeting also called for launching one-window operation in Industries Department and announcement of a comprehensive incentives and facilitation package for the local business community.

The participants of the meeting said that due to depreciation of rupee, the cost of the import of raw material has increased manifold. Furthermore, they said that due to location disadvantage, the local industrialists have to pay one percent duty to Sindh government and another one per cent to KP government that have multiplied the problems of industrialists.

The budget proposals compiled in the meeting will be presented to KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra on May 28, 2021.