KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah formally launched the Bannu Economic Zone here on Tuesday.

The launching ceremony was held here in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat wherein the Caretaker Chief Minister also distributed plot allotment letters among intending investors. Bannu Economic Zone is 14th zone of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides, Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Dr Amer Abdullah, Secretary Industries, Commerce & Technical Education, Zulfikar Ali Shah and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khatak, members of the board of Directors also attended the ceremony.

The economic zone would be established on 415 acres land comprising 265 units. Beside attracting an investmnet of Rs.10 billion it will also generate 16000 direct and 48000 indirect employment opportunties.

Addressing the ceremony, the Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Arshad Hussain Shah said that Bannu Economic Zone would prove a milestone in the promotion of economic activities in the province, saying its commerial launching would new avenues of economic prosperity.

He said that due to its geographical location, the zone is of a higher importance and will play crucial role in the development of the southern districts and their adjacent newly merged districts.

The chief minister said that the caretaker government is taking steps for provision of employment opportunities for the youth of backward districts and added that addressing the backwardness of the southern and merged districts to bring them in the mainstream of develop is the need of the hour.

He said that the promotion of investment is included in the priorities’ list of the provincial government and said in this connection would extend all possible facilitation to the intending investors.