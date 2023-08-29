Open Menu

KP Caretaker Minister Chairs Meeting On Tourism, Culture, Archaeology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 09:38 PM

A meeting regarding tourism, culture, archaeology and Museum was held under the chairmanship of the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Museum, and Department of Information Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel here on Tuesday

Addressing the participants of the meeting, he said that new recreational parks, tourist parks, skiing, new chairlifts, new tourism tracks and other measures are being taken for the safety of tourists. The environment and trees at tourists' spots will not be harmed, he added.

Kakakhel said that a ski resort will be built at Biyun (Kalam) which will generate income to the tune of millions of Dollars annually and benefit the economy. He said that the security of the tourists is being ensured through the tourism police so that there is peace in the tourist areas.

Tourists should also take care of the environment and avoid littering the tourist spots.

He said that the immediate impact-oriented projects should be completed as soon as possible so that the people could benefit from them. We are here for good governance so that the people could benefit from it.

Barrister Kakakhel said that a tourism helpline 1422 has also been set up for tourists to call in case of any problem.

He said that work on the preservation of archaeological sites is being carried out on various sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He invited the people to visit the archaeological sites wherein the guides would inform them about their history.

