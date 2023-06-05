KP caretaker ministers visits industrial zones, inaugurates projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil visited Nowshera on Monday and inaugurated various projects in the industrial zones

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil visited Nowshera on Monday and inaugurated various projects in the industrial zones.

He also inaugurated the newly established centre of Rescue 1122 and a new tube well for supplying drinking water to the Export Processing Zone (EPZ).

During the visit, he also laid the foundation stone of two new industrial units including a flour mill (MS Mibron Flour Mills) and a Waste Management Plant (MS Green Private Limited).

Besides, Secretary Industry, Commerce and Technical Education, Mutiullah Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak and other officers, the Regional Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Sartaj Ahmad Khan also accompanied the provincial minister.

The provincial minister planted a sapling and inspected industrial plants producing edible oil and ice cream.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister also directed the relevant authorities to make a standard policy for the allotment of plots in the industrial zones of the province and make allotment of vacant plots in these zones according to the basis and transparency policy.

He further directed the facilitation of investors to attract them towards investment in the province.

Meanwhile, the caretaker minister also visited the Rashkai Special Economic Zone established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and inspected the internal construction work on the project.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker minister said that the completion of phase one of the Special Economic Zone Rashkai established under CPEC is welcome, saying the project will play the role of catalyst in the economic development of the province.

He said that hurdles in the completion of the remaining phases of the project should be brought to his notice in written form to take them up with the concerned authorities.

On this occasion, the provincial minister was informed that the 1000-acre Rashkai Special Economic Zone is one of the industrial estates to be established under CPEC in Pakistan, which is being established in collaboration between KP-EZDMC and the China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

He was told that this is a special project under CPEC in which all facilities will be available according to international standards.

The provincial minister was further informed that Chinese and other international investors are taking a keen interest in setting up industries in the Rashakai Economic Zone.