KP Chief Minister Assures Full Support To Facilitate Bilateral, Afghan Transit Trade

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 08:02 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has termed the promotion of bilateral trade with Afghanistan as an important component of the incumbent government's vision to boost international trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has termed the promotion of bilateral trade with Afghanistan as an important component of the incumbent government's vision to boost international trade.

Talking to a delegation of the Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group that called on him here Monday, the chief minister assured that the provincial government will extend all out support to facilitate bilateral trade with Afghanistan as well as the Afghan Transit Trade with the aim to boost trade and other economic activities with Afghanistan.

The delegation was headed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Arbab Shehzad. Special representative of Prime Minister for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan, Provincial Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Inspector General Frontier Corps, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Secretaries Interior, Commerce, Foreign Affairs, Chairman FBR, representatives of Custom and other relevant civil and military high ups were also present on the occasion.

He has stressed the need to have an effective mechanism of coordination amongst the provincial government, relevant federal entities and other stakeholders in order to streamline all the matters related to Afghan Transit Trade and bilateral trade with Afghanistan and said that all the concerned entities need to sit together and devise a long term strategy to remove all the bottlenecks in this regard.

Matters related to the promotion of trade activities with Afghanistan in the light of decisions taken by the National Command & Operation Centre, better and efficient management at Torkham Terminal, capacity enhancement of Custom on Torkham Pass and issues related to the clearance of back lock in Afghan Transit Trade due to the prevailing Corona situation came under discussion on the occasion.

It was agreed to have an effective coordination mechanism amongst the provincial government, relevant federal departments and other stakeholders to streamline all the matters related to Afghan Transit Trade, and as an immediate step to this end it was agreed to expand parking capacity for the containers of Afghan Transit Trade in suitable places near Torkham border.

On this occasion, it was also agreed to hold talks with Afghan government to improve arrangements and enhance capacities on both the sides in order to ensure 24/7 operation of Afghan Transit Trade.

The Chief Minister underlined the need for pragmatic steps to facilitate bilateral trade activities with Afghanistan on sustainable basis and urged upon the Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group to consider other frequent crossing points to be used in future for bilateral trades with Afghanistan so that maximum employment opportunities could be created for the people of the province by increasing the volume of bilateral trade with Afghanistan.

He once again assured the forum of all out support and facilitation of the provincial government to boost trade with Afghanistan. Special Assistant to PM Arbab Shehzad expressed gratitude to the provincial government for extending all out support and facilities with regard to promote bilateral trade with Afghanistan as well as Afghan Transit Trade.

