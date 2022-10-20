KP CM approves action, model of ease of doing business

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan approved the proposed action plan and model regarding implementation of the phase-II of the Ease of Doing Business initiative and directed that all pre-requisites and interventions be completed well in time to ensure timely launching of the project

He said that the basic objective of the project was to simplify and streamline the overall business process as per contemporary needs in order to take advantage of the investment opportunities in various sectors.

Addressing the 10th board meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade (BOIT) here on Thursday, the Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the BOIT and said that the steps taken in the first phase of the Ease of Doing Business had yielded positive results in attracting investors and promoting industrial activities in the province.

However, he added, that keeping in view the expectations of investors and to meet with the differential needs of industrialization in the province, the immediate launching of the phase-II of Ease of Doing Business Project was of paramount importance for which all the necessary steps should be completed on a fast track basis.

He directed for the capacity building and strengthening of PPP modes in the Tourism, Agriculture, Energy & Power and Mines & Minerals Departments by replicating PPP Mode of the P&D Department. He also directed them to constitute a committee for effective coordination among relevant provincial departments in addition to laying special focus on the marketing of reform initiatives taken by his government.

The Chief Minister clarified that the provincial government had introduced multiple incentives which had resulted in a substantial increase in industrialization by attracting domestic and foreign investors.

Briefing about the implementation status of decisions taken in the last board meeting, it was informed that an investment committee and a commission had been constituted with the aim of materializing the MoUs signed in Dubai Expo 2020, adding that letters of intents on five different MoUs had also been signed.

The meeting was informed that two sole enterprises and special economic zones would also be established at DI Khan, which would be presented in the forthcoming meeting of the Federal board for formal approval. These projects were expected to attract a cumulative investment of about $485 million.

Similarly, various plots measuring 20.8 acres in Rashakai Special Economic Zone had been approved for six enterprises with an estimated investment of Rs. 3.6 billion, whereas plots measuring three acres had been approved for two enterprises in Hattar Special Economic Zone, which was expected to have an investment of Rs. 129 million.

Additionally, the proposal for giving Special Economic Zone status to the Daraban Economic Zone had also been submitted to the relevant forum. It was told in the meeting that the board of investments and trade had also planned to hold investment seminars and road shows in the near future, which included investment seminars in Sialkot and Karachi, an investment conference in Tajikistan, an investment conference in Peshawar and four road shows related to tourism sectors in Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad and Sialkot.