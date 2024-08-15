KP CM Inaugurates Model Design, Online Application For Solarization Scheme
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 08:46 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated the Model Design and Online Application System for the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Solarization Scheme on Thursday
In addition to the initial plans, the Chief Minister announced an expansion of the scheme to 130,000 households, with 30,000 exclusively from the Merged Districts. This ambitious project will provide complete 2kV solar systems to underprivileged households across the province, significantly enhancing energy access for those most in need.
The solarization scheme is part of the provincial government's broader efforts to address energy needs in communities where access to electricity remains a challenge, particularly in backward and remote areas.
By prioritizing the most vulnerable populations, the scheme aims to reduce the energy burden on families, enhance living standards, and promote the use of clean energy solutions.
Earlier, Chief Minister Gandapur chaired a high-level meeting to review the technical and financial modalities of the scheme.
Technical experts briefed attendees on the specifications of the solar machinery, its estimated cost, and the methods for installation.
The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance Mazzammil Aslam, Additional Chief Secretary for Planning & Development Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, and officers from relevant departments.
Chief Minister Gandapur directed the concerned authorities to prioritize the solarization efforts in areas with high electricity feeder losses and hot weather conditions. He also emphasized the need for a separate solarization scheme for the province's Merged Districts, where power outages are a significant issue.
The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of this initiative in addressing energy problems in far-flung rural areas, which will help improve the quality of life for the poor.
