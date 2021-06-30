(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the industrial unit of Turkish multinational beverage company (Coca Cola Icecek) in Hattar Special Economic Zones, Haripur.

The bottling plant will be spread over an area of 29 acres and the company was expected to invest US $ 50 million and create job opportunity for 700 persons. It is seventh plant of CCI in Pakistan and first in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The KP Chief Minister also inaugurated a new steel plant in Hattar Special Economic Zone with investment of US$ 50 million. The unit spread over 20 acres of land has annual steel production capacity of 0.5 million ton.

Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Minister for Local Governments, Akbar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan also accompanied the chief minister during his visit to Haripur.

The Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul and Pakistan based management of the Turkish multinational CCI were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has conducive environment for both domestic and foreign investors, saying a good beginning in this regard has been started in the province.

He attributed the interest of domestic and foreign investment in KP to business-friendly policies of the provincial government.

He said that beside, tax exemption to private sectors, the provincial government is also providing other required facilities to investors.

He said that local industries are also being provided subsidized electricity and termed provision of facilities to investors through one-widow operation a crucial step towards promotion of investment.

The chief minister said that beside industrial sector, the province also offers huge potentials in tourism and energy sectors. He said that through promotion of investment in these sectors, the provincial government has put the province on the track of progress and development.

Mahmood Khan added that the provincial government has presented an historic people-friendly budget wherein private investors have been granted relief in taxes and other incentives.