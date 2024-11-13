KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show

Advisor to KP CM on Finance, Muzzammil Aslam has asked for organizing a national level Gems’ Expo in the beginning of the next calendar year in Peshawar to attract intending investors to invest in the sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Advisor to KP CM on Finance, Muzzammil Aslam has asked for organizing a national level Gems’ Expo in the beginning of the next Calendar year in Peshawar to attract intending investors to invest in the sector.

He was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) which called on him under the leadership of the Special Assistant to KP CM on Commerce and Industries here in his office on Wednesday.

The delegation was comprised of the top office bearers of APCEA including Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Minhajuddin, Iftikharuddin and Ali Hassan.

During the meeting, the delegation discussed progress on the newly proposed project of the establishment of Namak Mandi Gems Processing and Export Centre and removal of hurdles in this regard. They also requested him to play his due role in this regard.

The delegation also sought his cooperation in successful deciding of other required phases of the project as soon as possible and said that the proposed project is crucial for the promotion of the gems’ sector industry and underscored need for the disposing of other necessary affairs to prevent further delay in the implementation of the project.

During the meeting, the Special Assistant further requested the Advisor to accelerate proceedings in the case of cut down on the ratio of sales tax from 2% to 1% on gems sector and turned over the industry into success.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor to KP CM on Finance, Muzzammil Aslam assured the delegation that by the end of the current month he along with the Special Assistant on Commerce & Industries would visit the proposed site at Chamkani. He said that they have to make decision on the project during the current calendar year.

He asked the delegation to organize a national level Gems’ Show to attract investors to the sector also assured cooperation in this regard. He further assured the implementation of cut down on the ratio of sales tax on the gems sector exports and regretted delay on behalf of the authorities concerned.

To the request of the provision of appropriate space for the holding two days a month exhibition of precious stones at Peshawar Museum, he directed them to submit a written application in this regard.

APP/aqk