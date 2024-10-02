KP CM’s Aide Stresses For Simplifying NOCs Procedure For Hotel Industry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 07:58 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chen Zeb has said that the influx of tourists to Kaghan presented immense opportunities for the promotion of tourism and consequently the economic growth.
He said that since tourism and the hotel industry were interdependent, the process of obtaining NOCs for the hotel industry should be simplified.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the board of Directors of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) in the conference room at the Secretary of Tourism and Culture's office on Wednesday.
The Secretary Tourism and Culture, Commissioner Hazara Division, Director General Kaghan Development Authority, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kaghan Development Authority and other members also attended the meeting.
Jamil Ahmad, Chairman Board of Directors of the Kaghan Development Authority briefed the Advisor on the ongoing land zoning and demarcation, uplift programmes and other projects in the region during the meeting.
Zahid Chen Zeb expressed concerns about the arrangement of land zoning and demarcation stating that it should be aligned with people's financial capabilities.
Regarding the Board of Directors' meeting with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zahid Chen Zeb mentioned that it would be possible after presenting a clear five-point agenda.
He added that the KDA did not lack resources and serious steps were needed to utilize these resources for the development of the region.
The Advisor further stated that heavy machinery for completing development projects and handling emergencies in the area would soon be provided to the KDA. He emphasized that collective efforts were required to promote tourism and development in the region.
