KP CM’s aide visit Economic Zone, listens to industrialists’ issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher visited Peshawar Economic Zone at Hayatabad on Thursday to listen the issues faced by industries.

During the visit, he also chaired a meeting with the Industrial Association Peshawar (IAP). Besides, the officiating Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Aadil Salahuddin, Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Naeem Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Haseena Khan, representatives from other departments attended the meeting.

Ayub Zakori, President of Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) along with incumbents and former office-bearers, prominent industrialists and businessmen from Peshawar participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Special Assistant was briefed about the various challenges faced by the industries in the Peshawar Economic Zone and suggestions for possible government cooperation were presented in this regard.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant directed the officials of the Peshawar Development Authority and district administration to remove obstacles hindering the movement of vehicles transporting goods to and from the Peshawar Economic Zone.

He emphasized the need for safe transportation and stated that there should be an uninterrupted and appropriate route for vehicles to the industries of Economic Zone.

He gave a 10-day timeline to the concerned authorities and administration to find suitable solutions and take necessary actions in this regard.

The Special Assistant assured that a meeting would be arranged with the relevant authorities to address the Labour Department -related issues.

Regarding a complaint from industrialists about the alleged collection of illegal fees, through slips, issued for vehicles leaving the industries, the Special Assistant took notice and directed the administration to investigate and ensure such incidents not recur.

The Special Assistant assured that he would raise the matter of the alleged 2% collection despite a reduction in the export Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) with the relevant authorities.

He also instructed KP-EZDMC to conduct necessary homework on this issue.

He assured that he would raise the matters related to the supply of affordable gas to industries and other energy-related issues in the zone with the relevant authorities.

Furthermore, he expressed his intention to work on matters concerning railways under trade transit and raise them with the relevant Federal authorities. He also agreed to take measures for organizing trade shows.

The Special Assistant stated that industrialists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have played a significant role in the economic development of the region. Despite location disadvantage, they have not lost hope and have played a key role in the economic development of the province by investing here.

He remarked that the resilience of the region’s businessmen and industrialists was not less than a holy war as they maintained their determination even during the periods of terrorism.

He said that the promotion of economic activities is the top priority of the provincial government and the Chief Minister has directed that Deputy Commissioners in every district be responsible for the promotion of economic activities. Therefore, the district administration must fulfill its responsibilities to help resolve the issues faced by industrialists.

The Special Assistant assured industrialists of full cooperation in resolving their issues on a priority basis.

He concluded that as residents of this province, it is our responsibility to uplift it, as no one will come from outside to do so.

He said that the government values the services of investors and the business community of the province.