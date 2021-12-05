UrduPoint.com

KP Completes Computerization Of 203 Muazas

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:20 PM

KP completes computerization of 203 Muazas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :The Revenue Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has computerized the land record of 203 Muazas of the province to make them live for the people.

Similarly, the computerization of the 25 Muazas and a formal separate Service Delivery Centre has also been established for Tehsil City of district Peshawar.

Talking to APP a senior official of the Revenue Department said on Sunday that now the people will get Fards, transfers, verification of death certificates, correction in land record, entry of registry and other facilities under the same roof. He said that now the work which was taking several months will be done in a few days.

He said that 65% land record in the province has been computerized and the remaining will be completed by the end of 2022.

He said that the record of approximately 2000 Muazas of the province has been computerized and 30 Service Delivery Centres have been established.

He said that for the facilitation of the people, the provincial government has decreased the tax rate and good governance is being ensured. Presently, he said the facilities of Fard, death certificates and registry are available. He said that GIS based land settlement has begun in Malakand.

He said that the population of Peshawar is 10% of the total population of the province and work on the computerization of all Muazas is in full swing and will complete by the end of 2022.

He said that work on the introduction of e-stamp is continuing and will be completed soon. He said that all necessary steps are being taken for the provision of facilities to the people and very soon the province will get rid of the old and outdated system.

