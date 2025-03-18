KP completes construction of 10.2MW Jabori Hydel Project

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed the construction of 10.2 MW Jabori Hydropower Project in Mansehra District by its own resources.

In addition, after the successful commercial operation date COD of the project, 71.1 GhW of cheap electricity will be generated annually and added to the national grid.

An agreement has already been signed with Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) in August for the purchase of electricity generated from the project. The project will generate an annual revenue of Rs. 405 million for the province.

In this regard, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Energy & Power, Engr. Tariq Sadozai, Secretary Energy & Power, Muhammad Zubair Khan and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Provincial Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Irfanullah Khan termed the successful completion of the Jabori, Mansehra hydropower project under supervised by PEDO by Chinese engineers as a significant development.

After obtaining approval from Federal institutions PESCO, NEPRA, CPPAG, NTDC under difficult circumstances, the project has been successfully completed, they added.

Moreover, they termed the Jabori Hydropower Project as a milestone for the development of the energy sector in the province and reiterated his resolve that more hydropower projects of the province would be completed in the coming days, which is expected to generate billions of rupees in annual revenue for the province.