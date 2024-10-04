Open Menu

KP CS Directs Authorities For Full Facilitation Of Gemstone Businesses

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 07:02 PM

KP CS directs authorities for full facilitation of gemstone businesses

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Afzal Chaudhry Friday directed the authorities for provision of comprehensive facilitation to investors, entrepreneurs and businessmen of the gemstone sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Afzal Chaudhry Friday directed the authorities for provision of comprehensive facilitation to investors, entrepreneurs and businessmen of the gemstone sector.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the representatives of the business community and authorities including Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Secretary Sports and Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

The Chief Secretary highlighted the immense untapped potential of the gemstone sector in the province. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa holds a wealth of precious gemstones that, if fully capitalized, can significantly contribute to the province's economic growth and create new opportunities for local and international investors,” he stated.

He emphasized that the government was committed to creating a conducive environment that encourages private sector investment, ensuring ease of business processes, and providing the necessary infrastructure for the gemstone trade to flourish.

He further directed the authorities to expedite measures that simplify and streamline procedures, attracting more stakeholders into the industry and contributing to the prosperity of the region.

In addition to discussions on the gemstone business, the meeting also deliberated on strategies to promote sports activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhw.

The Chief Secretary underscored the province's reputation for producing athletes of international caliber and stressed the importance of creating a professional environment where sponsorship and private investments drive sports development.

“Thanks to significant improvements in sports facilities and playgrounds, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is now ready to host national and international sporting events, which will not only elevate the profile of our athletes but also boost the province's image,” the Chief Secretary remarked.

He directed the sports authorities to accelerate efforts in organizing such events and to foster partnerships between the private sector and sports associations.

Recognizing the pivotal role that corporate sponsorship played in the development of a robust sports infrastructure, he called upon investors and business leaders to contribute to the promotion of various sports in the province, ensuring that athletes, coaches, and sports professionals received the support they need to excel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Business Education Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

FDI rises by 55%, remittances up by 44%: Dr. Musad ..

FDI rises by 55%, remittances up by 44%: Dr. Musadik

4 minutes ago
 Revenge for Medvedev, Tsitsipas at Shanghai Master ..

Revenge for Medvedev, Tsitsipas at Shanghai Masters

4 minutes ago
 Giving teachers rightful place in society must for ..

Giving teachers rightful place in society must for promoting education: National ..

2 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to start turnip cultivation

Farmers advised to start turnip cultivation

2 minutes ago
 Governor KP, British High Commissioner for strengt ..

Governor KP, British High Commissioner for strengthening bilateral relations

2 minutes ago
 Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-fin ..

Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-final with home hero Zheng

2 minutes ago
10 killed, 1417 injured in 1371 RTCs in Punjab

10 killed, 1417 injured in 1371 RTCs in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Dera Police conduct mock exercise

Dera Police conduct mock exercise

2 minutes ago
 CM Murad voices concern over 7 new polio cases, ca ..

CM Murad voices concern over 7 new polio cases, calls for elected representative ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore police conduct 3,243 search operations

Lahore police conduct 3,243 search operations

2 minutes ago
 Minister Arora visits Parliamentary Secretary for ..

Minister Arora visits Parliamentary Secretary for HR&MA office

2 minutes ago
 Ben Stokes’ participation in first Test match ag ..

Ben Stokes’ participation in first Test match against Pakistan hangs in doubts

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business