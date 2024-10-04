KP CS directs authorities for full facilitation of gemstone businesses

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Afzal Chaudhry Friday directed the authorities for provision of comprehensive facilitation to investors, entrepreneurs and businessmen of the gemstone sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Afzal Chaudhry Friday directed the authorities for provision of comprehensive facilitation to investors, entrepreneurs and businessmen of the gemstone sector.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the representatives of the business community and authorities including Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Secretary Sports and Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

The Chief Secretary highlighted the immense untapped potential of the gemstone sector in the province. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa holds a wealth of precious gemstones that, if fully capitalized, can significantly contribute to the province's economic growth and create new opportunities for local and international investors,” he stated.

He emphasized that the government was committed to creating a conducive environment that encourages private sector investment, ensuring ease of business processes, and providing the necessary infrastructure for the gemstone trade to flourish.

He further directed the authorities to expedite measures that simplify and streamline procedures, attracting more stakeholders into the industry and contributing to the prosperity of the region.

In addition to discussions on the gemstone business, the meeting also deliberated on strategies to promote sports activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhw.

The Chief Secretary underscored the province's reputation for producing athletes of international caliber and stressed the importance of creating a professional environment where sponsorship and private investments drive sports development.

“Thanks to significant improvements in sports facilities and playgrounds, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is now ready to host national and international sporting events, which will not only elevate the profile of our athletes but also boost the province's image,” the Chief Secretary remarked.

He directed the sports authorities to accelerate efforts in organizing such events and to foster partnerships between the private sector and sports associations.

Recognizing the pivotal role that corporate sponsorship played in the development of a robust sports infrastructure, he called upon investors and business leaders to contribute to the promotion of various sports in the province, ensuring that athletes, coaches, and sports professionals received the support they need to excel.