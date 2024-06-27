Open Menu

KP Decides To Expand Infrastructural, Administrative Structures Of KPT-GC

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM

KP decides to expand infrastructural, administrative structures of KPT-GC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to initiate work on various projects to expand the infrastructure and administrative structure of its Transmission and Grid Company (KPT-GC) to operate the electricity transmission system in a better manner.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company (KPT&GC), has been established for the first time in the history of the province, under which the province will use its own resources and a plan has also been prepared to lay new transmission lines to sell the cheap hydropower generated to the industrial sector at cheaper rates.

Moreover, the generated hydropower from rivers in Chitral/Dir, Kohistan Swat and Mansehra regions would be supplied through its network to industrial consumers through a modern distribution system.

In this regard, a review meeting of KP Transmission and Grid Company was held here with the Secretary Energy and Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nisar Ahmad Khan in the chair, said an official press release issued here on Thursday.

Besides, Special Secretary Energy Department Tashfeen Haider, Advisor Energy Eng.Tila Muhammad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KPT&GC Muhammad Ayub and Senior Planning Officer Eng. Luqman Hakeem also attended the meeting.

Briefing the participants of the meeting, Advisor on Energy Engineer Tila Muhammad said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company was established on February 2021, the main purpose of which was to provide electricity generated from renewable energy sources including hydropower in the province to the consumers through its own transmission network in a better way.

He said that at present, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) was generating about 300 MW of cheap hydropower in the province, however, in next 2 to 3 years, with the completion of ongoing hydropower projects more 000 MW of cheap electricity would be produced.

He said that the provincial government was giving priority to utilize that electricity for the development of the industrial sector of the province. He added that the company was going to start practical work this year to lay 500 and 220 KV transmission lines in Chitral region, while a plan had also been prepared to lay transmission lines in Kohistan, Swat and Mansehra regions.

He also informed that along with the annual income of billions of rupees from the province's electricity transmission system, electricity would be provided through the province's own network by generating cheap electricity through solar, wind power, solid waste and gas under the modern system.

On this occasion, Secretary Energy KP Nisar Ahmad Khan instructed to finalize the plan prepared by the head of the company and other members of his team. The secretary agreed to submit the recommendations of the department to the Chief Minister KP soon. He expressed the hope that the new power transmission network of KP Transmission and Grid Company would be proved a game changer for the development of industrial sector in province.

Various issues including the availability of funds including the process of staff appointment for the company also come under discussion in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Swat Company Mansehra Chitral Kohistan February Gas From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan

Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response t ..

Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections

1 hour ago
 vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2n ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final a ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

7 hours ago
 PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

15 hours ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

15 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

15 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

16 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business