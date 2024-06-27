KP decides to expand infrastructural, administrative structures of KPT-GC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to initiate work on various projects to expand the infrastructure and administrative structure of its Transmission and Grid Company (KPT-GC) to operate the electricity transmission system in a better manner.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company (KPT&GC), has been established for the first time in the history of the province, under which the province will use its own resources and a plan has also been prepared to lay new transmission lines to sell the cheap hydropower generated to the industrial sector at cheaper rates.

Moreover, the generated hydropower from rivers in Chitral/Dir, Kohistan Swat and Mansehra regions would be supplied through its network to industrial consumers through a modern distribution system.

In this regard, a review meeting of KP Transmission and Grid Company was held here with the Secretary Energy and Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nisar Ahmad Khan in the chair, said an official press release issued here on Thursday.

Besides, Special Secretary Energy Department Tashfeen Haider, Advisor Energy Eng.Tila Muhammad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KPT&GC Muhammad Ayub and Senior Planning Officer Eng. Luqman Hakeem also attended the meeting.

Briefing the participants of the meeting, Advisor on Energy Engineer Tila Muhammad said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company was established on February 2021, the main purpose of which was to provide electricity generated from renewable energy sources including hydropower in the province to the consumers through its own transmission network in a better way.

He said that at present, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) was generating about 300 MW of cheap hydropower in the province, however, in next 2 to 3 years, with the completion of ongoing hydropower projects more 000 MW of cheap electricity would be produced.

He said that the provincial government was giving priority to utilize that electricity for the development of the industrial sector of the province. He added that the company was going to start practical work this year to lay 500 and 220 KV transmission lines in Chitral region, while a plan had also been prepared to lay transmission lines in Kohistan, Swat and Mansehra regions.

He also informed that along with the annual income of billions of rupees from the province's electricity transmission system, electricity would be provided through the province's own network by generating cheap electricity through solar, wind power, solid waste and gas under the modern system.

On this occasion, Secretary Energy KP Nisar Ahmad Khan instructed to finalize the plan prepared by the head of the company and other members of his team. The secretary agreed to submit the recommendations of the department to the Chief Minister KP soon. He expressed the hope that the new power transmission network of KP Transmission and Grid Company would be proved a game changer for the development of industrial sector in province.

Various issues including the availability of funds including the process of staff appointment for the company also come under discussion in the meeting.