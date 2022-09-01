UrduPoint.com

KP ESED Imposes Ban On Transfer Of Teachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 12:20 PM

KP ESED imposes ban on transfer of teachers

PESHAWAR, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education Department (ESED) here on Thursday imposed ban on posting and transfer of teaching staff in order to ensure smooth and uninterrupted teaching and learning environment in schools.

In a notification issued by Secretary (ESED) Education, the posting and transfers on administrative grounds including poor performance in SSC examinations, new recruitment, court cases, repatriation of the staff on deputation, promotion cases and summaries already processed for approval of the competent authority would be exempted from the ban.

More Stories From Business

