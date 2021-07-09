KP E&T department surpasses revenue collection target

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Excise & Taxation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has surpassed revenue collection target for the fiscal year 2020-21 by collecting Rs.3958.358 million.Tax collection rate of the department remained 106 percent.

Advisor to KP CM on Excise & Taxation, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman said this in a statement on Friday.

He said that the department was assigned a target of Rs 3759.056 million but it collected Rs.3958.358 million that was higher than the target.

The CM aide attributed this remarkable achievement to the hard work of the honest officers of the department.

He said that all resources were being utilized to turn Excise & Taxation into a model department and said that all affairs of the department would be digitalized soon.