KP Excise collects Rs3456 million taxes during 2018-19: DG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Director General Syed Fayaz Ali Shah Thursday said that the department has collected Rs3456 million taxes against the given target of Rs3364 million for the fiscal year 2018-19.

Major chunk of taxes was urban immovable property tax where Rs1285 million collected against the set target of Rs1100 million.

KP DG Excise said this while addressing a press conference at his office.

He said, "We have achieved 103 percent target and ready for the next year with a plan to conduct fresh surveys for raising tax net." While replying to a question Syed Fayaz Ali Shah said that during the fiscal year 2018-19 excise teams have seized 1145 kilograms of hashish, 133 kilograms of heroin, 165 kilograms of opium, 7.76 kilograms of ice and 24210 litres of alcohol during different raids against anti-social elements. During these operations 154 accused were arrested.