KP Extends Deadline For Miners' Registration

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Mineral Development, Arif Ahmadzai has directed the extension of deadline of the online registration of miners.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, the Special Assistant to KP CM Arif Ahmadzai has directed the Chief Commissioner (Mines), Fazle Raziq for extension of the deadline of the registration from April 06, 2021 to ensure the registration of all miners that have not registered themselves due to Corona pandemic.

The Special Assistant has said that the welfare of miners is the top priority of the provincial government.

