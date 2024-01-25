KP-EZDMC Arranges Awareness Session Regarding BoK’s Scheme
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 05:15 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) in collaboration with Bank of Khyber (BoK) arranged an interactive awareness session in Peshawar Economic Zone regarding the loan facilities being offered by the BoK at lower mark-up of 6 percent, said a press release issued here on Thursday
Industrialists took keen interest in the scheme and appreciated the efforts of the Industrial Facilitation & Support Department of the KP-EZDMC in this regard.
According to an official of the company, KP-EZDMC is working to arrange more awareness sessions in other economic zones of the province, to create awareness among the business community to take maximum benefits of the loan schemes being offered by the Bank of Khyber.
The scheme, he said, is not only beneficial for the growth and development of industries in KP, rather it also related to the overall economic situation of the Province. These are the steps and vision of KP-EZDMC to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an economic hub of the country, he added.
