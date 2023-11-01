Open Menu

KP-EZDMC, British Council Discuss Skills Partnership

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2023 | 12:40 PM

KP-EZDMC, British Council discuss skills partnership

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A virtual session on the development of the International Skills Partnership was held between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development & Management Company (KPEZDMC) and the British Council team, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

This partnership aims to foster growth and innovation by introducing an Industry Advisory Taskforce Group (IATG) to establish a sectoral approach in the food and Beverages sector in the Hattar Economic Zone as a pilot project.

The meeting brought together not only key stakeholders but also private industrialists i.e. Mashmoom Private Ltd, and Mughal Foods from Hattar Economic Zone, making it a collaborative and forward-thinking initiative.

This meeting provided an opportunity to discuss and advocate for investments in skills development, ultimately driving productivity and profitability in our region.

The British Council team from the UK will be visiting Pakistan in November 2023 to conduct face-to-face meetings with key stakeholders.

It will validate the virtual assessments of existing sector strategies, which will be crucial in forming the development of the IATG and aligned technical assistance interventions.

KPEZDMC is committed to shaping the future of skills and industry development.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company United Kingdom November From Industry

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

35 minutes ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

54 minutes ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

57 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

1 hour ago
 ‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for ..

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup ..

Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

11 hours ago
 UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, join ..

UAE, Jordan: Decades of privileged relations, joint work

11 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia re ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attack on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

11 hours ago
 UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for P ..

UAE wins first prize in Technology Challenge for People of Determination

11 hours ago
 Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

Dubai Business Forum starts tomorrow

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business