KP-EZDMC, British Council discuss skills partnership

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A virtual session on the development of the International Skills Partnership was held between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development & Management Company (KPEZDMC) and the British Council team, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

This partnership aims to foster growth and innovation by introducing an Industry Advisory Taskforce Group (IATG) to establish a sectoral approach in the food and Beverages sector in the Hattar Economic Zone as a pilot project.

The meeting brought together not only key stakeholders but also private industrialists i.e. Mashmoom Private Ltd, and Mughal Foods from Hattar Economic Zone, making it a collaborative and forward-thinking initiative.

This meeting provided an opportunity to discuss and advocate for investments in skills development, ultimately driving productivity and profitability in our region.

The British Council team from the UK will be visiting Pakistan in November 2023 to conduct face-to-face meetings with key stakeholders.

It will validate the virtual assessments of existing sector strategies, which will be crucial in forming the development of the IATG and aligned technical assistance interventions.

KPEZDMC is committed to shaping the future of skills and industry development.

