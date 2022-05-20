KP-EZDMC chief visits Mohmand Economic Zone

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak along with Chief Finance Officer (CFP) and Chief Physical Planning & Development (PP&D) visited Mohmand Economic Zone on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak along with Chief Finance Officer (CFP) and Chief Physical Planning & Development (PP&D) visited Mohmand Economic Zone on Friday.

Zone Manager briefed CEO about the ongoing civil works and colonisation drive. The CEO inaugurated newly constructed industrial Facilitation Office in Zone.

Various issues including infrastructure work, colonization drive and access road were discussed in detail and a way forward to resolve the long outstanding issues in Zone.

Meanwhile, KP-EZDMC and University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Mardan arranged a lecture on Industry-Academia linkages for practical on ground innovative & productive relationship and collaboration of Industry and academia for providing support to each other in R&D, internships for engineers and exposure visits to industries and industrial based research projects, the other day.

Mr. Nouman Nadeem from KP-EZDMC assured full support and cooperation from KP-EZDMC for providing facilitation and support to enhance the linkages between academia and industry.