KP-EZDMC Hands Over Cheque To DC Buner

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

KP-EZDMC hands over cheque to DC Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :A team of Land Department and Zone Management of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) has handed over a cheque for land procurement to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Buner for establishment of the marble city in the district, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Buner Marble City (BMC) would be a 126 acre Economic Zone. with its adjoining districts of Swat, Lower & upper Dir, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi and adjoining districts has an estimated GDP of USD 1.7 billion and a population of around 15 million people.

Upon colonization, BMC was expected to attract an investment of USD 3 million and create approximately 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

