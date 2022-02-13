UrduPoint.com

KP-EZDMC Launches Job Placement For Professional Graduates

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) has launched a job placement initiative in the fields of mechanical, chemical engineering, information technology and management.

Talking to APP, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Javed Iqbal Khattak here on Sunday said that the Industrial Facilitation & Support (IFS) of their organization is negotiating the initiative with industries and universities.

Initially, he said Sarhad Board & Chemicals has agreed to offer a 3-6 months internship to 10-15 graduates in the fields of Mechanical, Electrical and Information Technology. These students will help industries to identify current research which is useful for the design and development of innovative processes and potential products.

IFS Department of the company is working hard to get more industries on board to adopt practices beneficial for overall growth and development of the province. The initiative is a step forward towards giving practical shape to the KP government's vision of making the province an economic hub of the region.

The CEO said that under the initiative negotiations will continue with all units equipped with heavy machinery. He said that these internees would be paid formal stipend by the concerned industrial unit.

He said that efforts are being made to extend the initiative to all those economic zones operated by the company across the province to adjust professional graduates in various industrial units and utilize their potential for economic growth.

