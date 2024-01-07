KP-EZDMC launches mobile app to facilitate investors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) has launched a digital mobile app to make the services of the company easily accessible to investors and industrialists.

The launching of the digital mobile app is being considered a milestone towards the facilitation of investors and industrialists as the required services, facilities and information of the company would now be available on it. With this initiative, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province in the country, to introduce such a unique kind of comprehensive and useful app for industrialization in the public sector.

The app was formally launched by the KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Dr Aamer Abdullah at the headquarters of KP-EZDMC, the other day, said an official press release issued here on Sunday. Besides, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak, and other senior management of the company were also present on the occasion.

It is worth to mention here that the Provincial Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Dr Aamer Abdullah had assigned this task of online availability of the services to the company, which has been achieved by the IT section of the company within a short period of two weeks.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the app, the provincial minister appreciated the performance of the management and whole team of the company and termed it a visible step towards the facilitation of industrialists and investors of the industrial sector in the province.

He said that through this project, the public sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a lead over other provinces of the country, for which he said the whole team of the KP-EZDMC deserves appreciation.

The provincial minister directed making the digital online facility efficient and accessible with time, wherein all required services and information regarding industries and investment are available.

He further directed the inclusion of the existing rules regulations and by-laws of the company as a compulsory segment for the use of the app.

He said that the app should also have complete data on vacant plots in all economic zones of the province and make the attractive incentives easily accessible to intending investors and give a deadline of one week to the company for the completion of the task.

On this occasion, the provincial minister was told that in the first phase, the digital app would be available only on Android phones and after a few weeks, its availability would also be guaranteed on Apple.

He was told that the required information regarding the company and two aspects of the required services from the company have been included in the app while industrial facilitation, industrial projects, the latest information, assistance & cooperation and feedback have also been included in it. Similarly, the intending investors could also submit online applications for plots.

Meanwhile, the caretaker minister also presided over a meeting regarding matters relating to the affairs of the newly established economic zone in Chitral. During the meeting, the provincial minister was informed in detail regarding the completion of the concerned economic zone and issues relating to the provision of electricity to it.

The provincial minister was told that the Chitral Economic Zone is fully ready for industrialization wherein 35 plots have already been allotted. However, it required the provision of electricity as soon as possible. In this connection, he was told that a proposal of the provision of one mega-watt green energy is under consideration, which for the time being is sufficient for several years.

In this connection, the caretaker minister directed the management of the company to review all technical aspects of this model and after completion of feasibility present it to the board of directors for implementation.