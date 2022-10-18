UrduPoint.com

KP-EZDMC Participates In Industrial Expo 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 01:00 PM

KP-EZDMC participates in Industrial Expo 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) participated in 6th Pakistan Industrial Expo 2022, Lahore, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The three-day expo was held at Expo Centre, Lahore in which a large number of Chinese manufacturers, chamber representatives from different provinces of Pakistan and industrial units representing various sectors attended the event.

During the expo KP-EZDMC presented economic zones to a large number of audiences visiting company stalls and briefed them on new projects and investment opportunities for establishing their industrial units in economic zones operated under the auspices of the company.

Locals and foreign investors showed keen interest in the economic zones of the company.

