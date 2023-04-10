Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

KP-EZDMC, PR Discuss Mutual, Public Interests Matters

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

KP-EZDMC, PR discuss mutual, public interests matters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Land Department called on the Divisional Superintendent and Director Land of Pakistan Railways (PR) in their respective offices at Divisional Headquarters, Rawalpindi, the other day, said a press release issued here on Monday.

During the meeting, ongoing matters of mutual and public interests of 132MW electricity line crossing over railway track and installation of tubular poles at ROW of Pakistan Railways at Hattar was discussed.

A 10MW Grid station has already been structured by KP-EZDMC at Hattar Special Economic Zone and will be energized shortly.

The officials of KP-EZDMC exchanged viable ideas for swiftly execution of ongoing projects and expressed that the company strongly believes provision of standardised amenities and infrastructure to its valuable industrialist community in all economic zones and the same has been warmly welcomed by the authorities of Pakistan Railways.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Company Rawalpindi Same All

Recent Stories

Four killed, 11 injured in Quetta’s Kandhari baz ..

Four killed, 11 injured in Quetta’s Kandhari bazaar’s blast  

17 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves formation of Board o ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Commissioners for Dubai’s ..

26 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salari ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salaries for federal government empl ..

26 minutes ago
 Azizi Developments increases contribution towards ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to Chairman of ..

56 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches strategi ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches strategic environmental assessment pro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.