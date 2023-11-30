Open Menu

KP-EZDMC Reviews Progress On Inclusive Business Park

Chief, Project Planning and Development at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Imtiaz Ahmed here on Thursday chaired a progress review meeting with the Project Management Unit (PMU) Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) and the Implementation Support Unit of the World Bank

Project Director (PD), Inclusive Business Development Park (IBDP), Nabeela Afridi said the purpose of the meeting was to meticulously assess and strategize the implementation and execution plan for the IBDP, designed for success to be based at the Government Advanced Technical Training Center within the Peshawar Economic Zone.

At its core, the Inclusive Business Development Park is designed to provide comprehensive support to small businesses, fostering an environment where they can thrive under one roof.

This flagship project embodies the concept of inclusivity, with a focus on supporting small businesses, led by females, males, transgenders, and especially abled entrepreneurs, demonstrating growth potential.

The KP-EZDMC team is committed to ensure that the park becomes a thriving hub for diverse and inclusive entrepreneurial ventures, contributing to the broader goals of economic growth and community development.

