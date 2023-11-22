Open Menu

KP-EZDMC Reviews Targets, Strategies For Next Quarter

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 08:27 PM

A progress review meeting on Economic Zones was held here at the Head Office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) with Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Javed Iqbal Khattak in the chair, said a press release issued here on Wednesday

The meeting featured insightful discussions on current targets and strategies for the next quarter of the current financial year.

Zone Managers from different zones actively participated in the discussion.

During the meeting Head of Department (HoD) Zones Operations Sufi Mohsin and Officer Zones Operations Muhammad Safwan were recognized for their commendable contributions towards the development of Commercial Lease Policy.

Additionally, Zone Manager Nowshera EZ Mr. Sheraz Babar was acknowledged for his dedicated efforts in energizing the feeder line at Nowshera Zone Extension.

