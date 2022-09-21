KP-EZDMC showing marvelous performance, attracting investment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) is showing marvelous performance and attracting foreign and local investment and employment generation for the youth of the province, said the representatives of the business community here on Wednesday.

Since 2018, the company is operating 19 economic zones including two special economic zones and one each export processing zone and economic zone. Out of these 19 zones 9 have been launched during the period of 2018-2022.

The zones being operated under the supervision of the company has attracted a huge investment amounting to Rs.338 billion in existing & new economic zones, special economic zones and Export Processing Zone.

According to the data shared by the official and unofficial sources, 1672 industrial units are operating in the existing economic and special economic zones. Before the launch of KP-EZDMC there were only five economic zones in Peshawar, Gadoon, Hattar, Nowshera and Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Nowshera.

The setting up of the 9 new economic zones has attracted both foreign and domestic investors, particularly expat Pakistani. 347 new units are under construction in the new economic zones while 167 sick units have also been revived to provide employment opportunity to the youth of the province.

The investment friendly facilitation extended by the company to investors is restoring the confidence of investors and 363 investors have got allotment of industrial plots in the existing, new and special economic zones.

The operation and starting of production by the new industrial units would enhance employment opportunities.

Presently, the existing industrial units have employed 101,889 workers with male and female disparity ratio of 91% and 9% respectively.

The company has provided services to 2,850 persons from its Industrial Facilitation & Support Desk. For facilitation of investors and industrialists, the company has declared its Estate Offices in all economic zones as Industrial Facilitation Centres.

Economic zones launched during the period of the current management are included Jalozai Economic Zone, Nowshera (Extension), D.I. Khan Economic Zone, Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Chitral Economic Zone, Hattar Economic Zone, Bannu Economic Zone, Ghazi Economic Zone and Mohmand Economic Zone. Hattar Special Economic Zone and Mohmand Economic Zone are ready for formal launching awaiting confirmation of dates from the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The company is also working on establishment of five more economic zones in Daraban (D.I. Khan), Salt & Gypsum City (Karak), Buner, Katlang and Mansehra.

Due to the successful endeavours, the role of KP-EZDMC in development of economic zones has been appreciated throughout the country and company has been approached by the Balochistan Economic Zones Company for development of Chaman Economic Zone in their province.

The company is also going to establish Women Business Park to promote women entrepreneurship. Women Business Park is a new concept in PP (Plug & Play) where these women can immediately start their businesses.