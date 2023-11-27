KP-EZDMC takes notice of non-performing plots in 2 zones

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) issued notices to the leaseholders/allottees of 45 plots in Nowshera and Mohmand Economic Zones and has directed them to clear outstanding arrears and start construction work on the plots within a period of two others, said an official of the company here on Monday.

In case the leaseholders and allottees failed in clearance of the arrears and starting construction work, their leasehold and allotment rights would be cancelled.

The highest number of such identified 36 leaseholders/allottees have plots in Nowshera Economic Zones while the remaining 19 are in Mohmand Economic Zone.

In this connection, notices to the leaseholders/allottees have already been dispatched to concerned leaseholders and allottees as rules, laws and policies of the Economic Zones Development Company. However, no suitable response is received from such leaseholders and allottees.

Meanwhile, the company has invited sealed bids from individuals, builders, firms or companies for the lease of commercial plots at Gadoon & Nowshera Economic Zones for shop/plaza/filling stations and other commercial activities.

The initial lease would be for a period of 30 years, renewable as per the prevailing rules of KP-EZDMC.

According to the schedule Plot No.2-B, size 8 kanal (1 acre) is located at Gadoon Economic Zone, whose reserve price is Rs 40 million.

Sealed bids along with 5% of the quoted amount in shape of call deposit (refundable) should reached to KP-EZDMC before 2:30 P.M of December 13, 2023, which would be opened on the same at 3:00 P.M.

The second commercial plot offered for auction is Plot No.CA-2, Size 1.5 kanal (30marla) located at Nowshera Economic Zone.

The reserve price of the plot is Rs 19.5million.

Bidders to submit 5% of their quoted amount with the company before 3:30 P.M of December 13, 2023, which would be opened on the same day at 4:00 P.M.

Interested bidders could collect the bid solicitation documents upon payment of Rs 5000, on-refundable for each plot in form of call deposit in the name of the company during office hours from its headquarters.

